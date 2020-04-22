Man United News: Wan-Bissaka, Solskjaer, Neville, Cantona

Manchester United, along with the rest of most global football, are off indefinitely, but there are still plenty of news items, related to the club, circulating on the internet today. Multiple reports indicate the Premier League could return to action in mid June, and play matches behind closed doors. The goal, potentially, would be to get the season completed in a 40 day span.
That is of course contingent on containment and mitigation of the coronavirus pandemic. In the meantime, please check out our all United transfer rumor starting XI and our optimal United XI with top transfer targets acquired and key players retained.
We start with right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka explaining how the advice of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer helped him reach new heights during his first season in Manchester. AWB credits Solskjaer for providing motivation and guidance from day one, leading him through a process that saw his performances accelerate.
Elsewhere today is the birthday of Pete Boyle, a United supersupporter reknown for his leading of chants on the Old Trafford terraces. Credited as the originator of the “Eric the King” chant, he was feeling down about having his birthday fall during the lockdown period and having to spend it in quarantine.
Then things turned around, for the better, considerably.
I felt kinda depressed when I woke up this morning even though it’s my birthday but then I got this message from Eric and I’m completely stunned but obviously thrilled pic.twitter.com/ZDQ4Gil4yj
— Pete Boyle – some rare delight in Manchester town (@PeteBoyle70) April 22, 2020
As you can see above, Boyle got a special message from Cantona. And as you can see from his Twitter avatar, Boyle and Cantona are buddies to some extent.
And then, as an added bonus, Boyle’s neighbors came out and sang to him today…while maintaining social distance guidelines.
It was a very happy birthday after all.
A great day topped off by the neighbours singing for me ? pic.twitter.com/O22jpU5Q1s
— Pete Boyle – some rare delight in Manchester town (@PeteBoyle70) April 22, 2020
And finally, club legend Phil Neville, one of the members of the legendary class of ’92, will make an announcement about his future as England women’s national team head coach. He is expected to step down this summer. Sky Sports has more.
