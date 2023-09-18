Oktoberfest began this past weekend in Bavaria, but Manchester United will head to Munich in a mood that is anything but festive. Both on and off the pitch, they are messier than someone who woke up and starting imbibing massive amounts of fest bier on an empty stomach. And now, an already injury-stricken side has to worry about right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

According to The Athletic, last year’s first choice RB, who came on in the 85′ of the 3-1 home loss to Brighton, will be out two months with a hamstring injury, starting with this UCL clash at Bayern Munich. Yikes! The injury crisis deepens.

Manchester United at Bayern Munich FYIs

Kickoff: Wed. Sept. 20, 8 pm, Allianz Arena, Munich, Bavaria, Germany

Competition: UEFA Champions League Group B

Team News: Bayern Munich Manchester United

Starting XI Predictions: Bayern Munich Manchester United

Fun Fact: none, not right now, if you’re a Manchester United fan.

Google Result Probability: Bayern Munich 62% Draw 20% Manchester United 18%

? Manchester United’s current injury list: ??????? Tom Heaton

??????? Aaron Wan-Bissaka

??????? Luke Shaw

??????? Mason Mount

??????? Kobbie Mainoo

?? Tyrell Malacia

?? Raphael Varane

?? Sofyan Amrabat

?? Amad “It’s all Ten Hag’s fault!” ? pic.twitter.com/WxHIBymJjn — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) September 18, 2023

This now means United could be without 3/4 of their first choice back line when they visit the Bavarian powerhouse. First choice central defender Raphael Varane is nearing a return, but likely not in time for this match. Meanwhile both the first and second string left backs, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, remain out as long term injury absentees.

Starting defensive midfielder Mason Mount could come back into contention, perhaps, as he’s been out injured since the last match before international break.

Elsewhere, Antony remains suspended, as his status with the club hasn’t changed. However, his legal situation improved today as news broke earlier today that the third woman accusing him physical assault is dropping her case. Jadon Sancho remains frozen out, due to his professionalism and work ethic being not up to the club’s standards.

