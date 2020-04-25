Manchester United, along with the rest of most global football, are off indefinitely, but there are still plenty of news items, related to the club, circulating on the internet today. Multiple reports indicate the Premier League could return to action in mid June, and play matches behind closed doors. The goal, potentially, would be to get the season completed in a 40 day span.
That is of course contingent on containment and mitigation of the coronavirus pandemic. In the meantime, please check out our all United transfer rumor starting XI and our optimal United XI with top transfer targets acquired and key players retained.
We start with a glowing assessment of the form, talent, skills and abilities of right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Norwich City winger Todd Cantwell says that the young English international, acquired from Crystal Palace last summer, is a nightmare to play against.
He made the comments during an interview with The United Stand, a very popular and prominent Red Devils fan channel on YouTube. Cantwell was joined by teammate Jamal Lewis, and they discussed what it’s like to face this current United side.
They had high praise for the forward duo of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, describing them as “too good.” Watch the YouTube video in full below:
Elsewhere, Assistant Coach Mike Phelan, currently the #2 on the coaching staff pecking order, did a Twitter Q&A which covered a multitude of topics. He discussed what it was like to work with Sir Alex Ferguson, the club’s de facto patriarch.
He gave a phenomenal job performance appraisal of his boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, comparing him to Sir Alex. The Daily Mail has more at this link.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly contributes to WGN TV, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Now and SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for Chicago Tribune.com, on Twitter and his cat on Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
[…] Man United News: Wan-Bissaka, Phelan, Solskjaer, Martial, Rashord The Sports […]