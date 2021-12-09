United Team News at Norwich: Wan-Bissaka, Martial, Pogba, Varane

Manchester United do have a fresh injury concern, in Aaron Wan-Bissaka, ahead of their Premier League fixture at Norwich City. However, it may not be serious. AWB collided with the marketing billboards yesterday, in the UCL draw against Young Boys, and his exit required a stretcher.
“He had two knocks, one on wrist and on his knee,” said interim boss Ralf Rangnick in post match media opportunity. “He’s being treated in the locker room. We’re positive he can train the day after tomorrow and be part of the team against Norwich.”
SNOOP CANARY | It seems @SnoopDogg is going to be backing #NCFC on #OurFinalStep at @wembleystadium… pic.twitter.com/zhLoXipzNw
— Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) May 23, 2015
Norwich City vs Manchester United FYIs:
Kick-off time: 5:30PM GMT, 11th December 2021, Carrow Road
United Starting XI Prediction: go here
United Team News: go here
Premier League Preview Pod: go here
Premier League Standings: Norwich City 20th, 10 pts Man United 6th, 24 pts
Form Guide (Premier League): Norwich City LDDWW Man United WWDLL
United Team News
So while he should be okay for the weekend, four key United players remain out. Paul Pogba, Raphael Varane, Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial are all expected to be in contention for not this match, but December 18, when United host Brighton & Hove Albion in league play.
Said Rangnick, earlier this week of Martial: “Anthony trained on Saturday and half an hour after he had pain on his knee.
“We had meeting with medical department and we agreed he should try to recover. We need to make sure he reduces pain in next few days and hopefully have him back training next week.”
Odds and Ends
Citing Sofa Score and Google Result Probability, the chances and odds for a Norwich City win are +600 and 14%. The prospects for a draw are 20% +350 while a United win registers -222 and 66%.
Prediction: Manchester United 3, Norwich City 0
It’s time for United to really run the score, and work on that goal differential so that they can climb up the table.
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Comments
Man u 5 norwich 0