United Team News vs Brentford: Wan-Bissaka, Greenwood, Heaton

The total no-shows have been very rare, during this first season of the Erik ten Hag era at Manchester United, but they have happened.

Yesterday in a 2-0 loss at Newcastle United, it occurred again- this Red Devils side just did not really show up to actually play hard. Liverpool and Manchester City are two more examples, as was the reverse fixture against the next opponent, Brentford FC.

Manchester United vs Brentford FC FYIs

Kick off: 8pm local, Wednesday April 5, Old Trafford

PL Form, Standing: United LDLWW 4th, 50 pts Brentford DDWLW 7th, 43 pts

Google Result Probability: United win 59% Draw 22% Brentford 19%

Manchester United Team News

Perhaps United will be very motivated here to flip the script on the last time they played the Bees, and they got stung.

In terms of team news, we’ll start with the very complicated issue of Mason Greenwood– while it appears his fate with the club won’t be decided until this offseason, we see a report today indicating that the club have turned down offers to sell him.

The club haven’t officially ruled out the idea of his return, now that the very serious criminal charges against him were dropped.

Remember, the charges were dropped, and that is a very different concept than “exonerated” or “cleared.”

According to Team Talk, the future of Greenwood hinges on who the new owners will be, if/when the Glazers complete a sale.

Elsewhere, according to United’s own official website, right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka faces a late fitness test in order to be cleared to face Brentford. An “overnight illness” ruled him out of the squad that lost to the Magpies.

Also back-up goalkeeper Tom Heaton has joined Alejandro Garnacho, Donny van de Beek and Christian Eriksen (who is actually moving closer towards a return) on the list of long term injury absentees.

The club’s official statement is:

“United will be without goalkeeper Tom Heaton for a few weeks as he recovers from an ankle injury he picked up prior to the international break.”

Van de Beek is done for the season while the returns for Heaton and Garnacho are unknown.

