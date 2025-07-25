Manchester United Starting Lineup Prediction vs West Ham United

Manchester United have landed in the United States! Ahead of the match against West Ham United this weekend, manager Ruben Amorim and a first team player to be named will meet the media at Soldier Field in Chicago. Why Chicago, when this match is in the New York City metro area?

Because United have set up shop in Chicago for their preseason tour headquarters.

Premier League Summer Series FYIs

Manchester United vs West Ham United

Kickoff: Sun July 27, 7pm, Metlife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Both Side Team News for Both Sides: go here

Starting Lineup Predictions: Man United West Ham United

Prior to United’s press conference, the team will train at the home of the NFL’s Chicago Bears, with 15 minutes of the session open to the media.

We’ll see which insights emerge from the training session and the presser, and how they might apply towards previewing this next match.

So without further ado, let’s get this lineup prediction preview party stared.

Man United Starting Lineup Prediction v West Ham United

Altay Bayindir; Leny Yoro, Matthijs De Ligt, Luke Shaw; Diogo Dalot, Manuel Ugarte, Bruno Fernandes, Patrick Dorgu; Amad Diallo, Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

