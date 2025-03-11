Ahead of the home Europa League clash with Real Sociedad, Manchester United has, potentially, a whole entire team of injured/unavailable players. Yes, they could be without the services of up to 11 players on Thursday night, and you have absences in every position group.

Manchester United vs Real Sociedad FYIs

Kickoff: Thurs. March 13, 8pm, Old Trafford

Aggregate: tied 1-1

Competition: UEFA Europa League Round of 16, Leg 2/2

Man United Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction New Stadium Project Artist Renderings

You could also form an entire team of underperforming, overpriced players too. Rasmus Hojlund would be leading the line for that squad, as he’s been a tremendously expensive flop.

We are not predicting him in our first team projection. We are including the January transfer window addition at left back, Patrick Dorgu, however.

Given that he is suspended in the Premier League competition but eligible in UEFA play, it only makes sense to include him here.

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Real Sociedad

Andre Onana; Leny Yoro, Matthijs De Ligt, Patrick Dorgu; Diogo Dalot, Casemiro, Noussair Mazraoui, Toby Collyer; Alejandro Garnacho, Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes; Joshua Zirkzee

