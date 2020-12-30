Manchester United Team News vs Aston Villa: De Gea, Lindelof

December 30, 2020 By 1 Comment
When Manchester United host Aston Villa on New Year’s Day, they will have their No. 1 in goal, despite the very painful incident he endured last night, in the win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

David de Gea, in the 82nd minute of United’s “Fergie Time” style 1-0 victory at home over Wolves, had a nasty collision with the visiting side’s Adama Traore. The clash saw the Spaniard get the win knocked out of him.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa FYIs

Kickoff: 8pm GMT Friday Jan 1

TV (US): NBCSN    Streaming: NBCSports.com

Odds: United  -143, Villa +333, Draw +300

Table Position: United 2nd, 30 points  Aston Villa 5th, 24 points

Form Guide: United   WDWWD   Aston Villa   DWWDW

“He’s one of the strongest players in the Premier League so it was very painful in my arm and in my stomach but it was fine,” De Gea said.

“We win the game, so everything’s fine. I feel very well. It was just when I hit Traore it was painful. I couldn’t breathe, but it was fine.”

Elsewhere, central defender Victor Lindelof (back) could get the night off here, but he’s been battling pain and discomfort all season long, so perhaps he’ll play through it once again.

Defenders Marcos Rojo (calf) and Phil Jones (knee) remain out long term, and we won’t see them until will into new year.

For Aston Villa, the only key absentee to note is Tyrone Mings, who is suspended.

Prediction: United 2, Villa 1

It’s going to be tooth and nail, a hard fought match to the end, but last night’s thrilling win over Wolves, a team United has really struggled with recently, made me a true believer in them.

  1. Tyonum Damian says
    December 30, 2020 at 11:27 AM

    I want man u to replace lindelof and bring in Baily

