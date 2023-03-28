Man United Transfer Talk: Victor Osimhen, Harry Kane

The summer silly season is already in full swing, as Manchester United will most likely be linked with every striker under the sun between now and transfer window deadline day.

And we already started covering that here, and also here this week. Now comes the time for two more. We start with Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, who will be near the top of their wish list.

And why not, as he’s scored 25 goals in 29 games across all competitions this season. His team is thriving too! Napoli look set to win Serie A and they have also progressed through to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League.

United will have plenty of competition, as Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid have all been linked with him.

According to Football Insider, Chelsea are willing to bid £100 million to acquire his signature, as he will be their top priority signing. More on that, and the Blues sorry striker situation, at this link.

It may take that much money to land the 24-year-old Nigeria international, as all those aforementioned teams, all with deep pockets, are understood to be in the running.

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, Napoli will have to increase Osimhen’s wage from €4.3m per season to €6m in order to keep him.

If they do let him go, they’re hoping to return a transfer fee of €150 million.

Elsewhere, Harry Kane to Man United? You’re not tired of this narrative. No way, no how. Couldn’t be. This transfer rumor is anything but extremely stale, overly protracted and long played out.

It’s still so utterly fresh and extremely exciting! Isn’t it?!

Anyway, the new twist today is that Bayern Munich will now be in for the Tottenham talisman now that Thomas Tuchel has taken over the club.

That is according to Football Insider, who add that the 29-year-old face of the England national team is now the Bavarian giants’ top transfer priority.

Now the newly crowned all-time leading scorer in Three Lions history, Spurs will demand at least £100m for his sale, so who knows if he will actually leave.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

