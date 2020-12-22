United Star Victor Lindelof Opens Up on Playing Through Pain

Manchester United don’t have a lot to worry about on the injury front these days, but the fitness issues that do exist are in the back line. Defenders Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones are out for tomorrow’s EFL Cup quarterfinal at Everton while first choice left back Luke Shaw is a doubt.
Starting central defender Victor Lindelof will be available, and he’ll play, through the pain much like he has been for some time. Lindelof, 26, sounds like pretty much every person once they reach age 40 and beyond- discomfort, stiffness, pain in the knees and back.
The back issues have been with him for quite some time, but the knee knock popped up in the come-from-behind win at Sheffield United. He fought through it to make his tenth consecutive start across all competitions in the Sunday win over Leeds United.
“It’s been tough. I’ve been struggling a lot with my back over the past couple of months, so it’s very important for me to do the treatment and recovery right,” said the Swede who’s only missed three games in total during the 20/21 term.
“And then against Sheffield I got a bad knock on my knee so I was 50-50 [to face Leeds] but I managed to go out there and play even though I had pain. I just want to help the team. I’ve been struggling a little bit but I’ve managed to play through the pain.”
After a bit of a rough start to the season, including a brutally awful stretch at home, United have now risen to third in the Premier League table. They also have a game in hand on the two sides ahead of them.
Lindelof has been a crucial part of this team, one that is actually pretty thin in the central defender position group right now. What he’s doing to try and help the team should be commended. He’s showing leadership, but making personal sacrifice for the good of the team.
It’s festive period fixture congestion, and that means guys can get overworked, and thus, injured. Coming up on Boxing Day is a crunch clash against the team directly above them in the table, Leicester City.
