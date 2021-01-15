Manchester United Team News at Liverpool FC: Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly

Manchester United are next in action against arch-rival Liverpool on Sunday. It’s a massive top of the table clash with huge Premier League title implications. If that wasn’t enough reason to hype up this match, one that needs no additional hype, we’ve also had a little miniature war of words between the two managers already.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp threw a little shade at United for getting some favorable calls, and United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer returned fire. So with that all said, let’s preview!
Manchester United at Liverpool FYIs
United Starting XI Prediction: go here
Liverpool Starting XI Prediction, Team News: coming soon
Odds: Liverpool (-106), United (+250) Draw +270
Kick off: 5:30 pm GMT, Sun. Jan 17
US Viewing Options: sadly and unfortunately, Peacock Premium only, no TV
United Team News
Central defender Victor Lindelof has been struggling, almost all season long, with back problems, but Eric Bailly has stepped right in. The Ivorian suffered a head collission over the weekend in FA Cup play, an incident which saw him forced off, but he came back against Burnley, and played very well.
At this point, Bailly is looking like the superior choice to partner with Harry Maguire in central defense, even when everyone in the position group is available.
Prediction: Liverpool 2, Manchester United 2
The Reds haven’t lost at Anfield in close to four years, and I don’t expect that to change this weekend. However, this is going to be tightly contested, down to the final whistle. Liverpool’s injury list means that the gap between the two sides has closed, at least for now.
