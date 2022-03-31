Man United vs Leicester Team News: Vardy, Maguire, Cavani, Albrighton

When Manchester United hosts Leicester City on Saturday it will be a match-up of two sides that have massively disappointed this season. Both were expected to contend for the top four this season, but one of the two (the Foxes) are already out of the running. It doesn’t look good for United either (we evaluated their chances at this link). Both teams could have new managers next season too.
Erik Ten Hag is the leading candidate for the United job, while Mauricio Pochettino and Luis Enrique are in the running too. As for Leicester, Brendan Rodgers could see his time up before too long. While he has won silverware, they just don’t seem to be leveling up under him.
Manchester United vs Leicester City
Kickoff: Sat Apr 2, 530 pm
United Starting XI Prediction: go here
After Extra Time Pod: Apple Spotify
PL Form Guide: Man United WLDWW Leicester City WLWWL
PL Position: Man United 29mp, 50pts, 6th Leicester City 29mp, 36pts, 10th
Result Probability: Man United 63% Leicester City 17% Draw 20%
Team News for Both Sides
In case you missed it, England fans were booing United Captain Harry Maguire when Three Lions were in action this weekend, and the national team gaffer, Gareth Southgate, lashed out against their having done so. Southgate called the section of fans that jeered the 29-year-old ex-Leicester man “an absolute joke.” Elsewhere United have confirmed that Edinson Cavani suffered an injury while on international duty and will face a late stage assessment.
Right now, it appears unlikely El Matador will be fit to feature. Finally, Mason Greenwood remains suspended indefinitely, with the club just having released a statement on the matter. Flipping over to the Foxes, Jamie Vardy will be back (again), right?
No? Yes? I guess we’ll just have to see. Marc Albrighton is also a doubt, while Wilfred Ndidi, Ryan Bertrand, and Danny Ward are all sidelined. However, Ademola Lookman, Jonny Evans and Wesley Fofana should all be in contention.
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of "Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America," as well as "No, I Can't Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry."
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
