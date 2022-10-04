Man United Team News at Omonia: Ronaldo, Varane, Maguire

Do we really want to reflect a lot on what just happened in the Manchester Derby? No, absolutely not, especially when the fixtures are coming thick and fast, and next up is a UEFA Europa League group stage clash against something called Omonia.

Yes, it is indeed Athletic Club Omonia Nicosia, commonly known as Omonia Nicosia or Omonia, is a Cypriot professional multi-sport club, and this organization is best known for their football department, who will take on United on Thursday. Will Cristiano Ronaldo feature?

Man United at Omonia FYIs

Kick-Off: Thurs. Oct 6, 2022, at 5:45pm, Tsirion Athlítiko Kentro

Competition: UEL Group E, Matchday 3 of 6

United Starting XI Prediction: Go Here

After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple

UEL Group Standings, Form: United 2nd, 3pts WL Omonia 4th, 0 pts, LL

United Team News

Well, it turns out that we do have to flash back to that derby demolition after all. United manager Erik ten Hag insisted that he didn’t bring the 37-year-old superstar on, because did not believe he deserved to be subjected to the humiliation that was the Manchester Derby rout on Sunday.

“I wouldn’t bring him in out of respect for Cristiano, for his big career,” Ten Hag said of the player who went an unused sub, with United down 4-0 at halftime.

“The other thing was the advantage that I could bring on Anthony Martial. He needs the minutes, but I don’t want to point it out like that.”

So maybe CR7 plays here, maybe be he doesn’t as there are now fresh reports that he could leave the club, but this time in the January transfer window. Likely best for all involved that he moves on and the two sides part ways.

Elsewhere, Raphael Varane is now injured, joining Harry Maguire on the sidelines.

So now, you have an injury crisis of sorts in central defense, but there are no other new injury concerns at this time.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast, part of Edge of the Crowd Network. Follow him and the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories