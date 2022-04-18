United Team News at Liverpool: Varane, Pogba, Shaw, Matic

It’s a very quick turnaround for Manchester United, as they go from facing the league’s bottom side to the team knocking on the door of the very top. United, no wait, sorry, Cristiano Ronaldo beat Norwich City 3-2 on Saturday, but now it’s a major step up in class when the Red Devils take on arch-rivals Liverpool.
Let’s take a look at the latest team news for the Northwest England derby.
Raphael Varane could return to action for while Scott McTominay, Edinson Cavani and Fred are all expected to be sidelined for this one. Also ruled out is Luke Shaw, who is most likely done for the season now.
Elsewhere Nemanja Matic announced, via his Instagram account that he’s leaving the club at the end of the season.
Finally, Paul Pogba was intensely booed by the Old Trafford Faithful, and while the reasons for that are painfully obvious to the objective outside observer, caretaker manager Ralf Rangnick questioned this action by the fans.
“I can understand if that the fans are frustrated and disappointed – so are we. Things have stayed, as far as I know, peaceful all the time.
“I don’t think it makes sense to take on and to target any individual person or players because it’s a collective responsibility.
“Even if you look into the past, for me it doesn’t make sense and this is why I will always defend and protect my players.”
