There is renewed hope, for Manchester United, both central defender Raphael Varane and forward Alejandro Garnacho will feature again this season. It had been previously thought that both were shut down for the remainder of the campaign, due to injury.

Ahead of tomorrow night’s league clash at Brighton & Hove Albion, manager Erik ten Hag said that both players, while sidelined on Thursday, could be back for the run in at some point.

Manchester United vs Brighton FYIs

Kick: Thurs May 4, 8pm, AMEX Stadium

United Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Standing: United 4th, 63 pts Brighton 8th 52 pts

PL Form: United WDWWW Brighton WLWLW

Result Probability: United win 27% Draw 25% Brighton win 48%

“Rapha is closer than Scott McTominay in this moment, but still for the coming two games they are not available,” Ten Hag said to the media today.

“We have one training session but I think it’s too soon [for Alejandro Garnacho] to be available.”

Ten Hag then elaborated further on Garnacho who has now returned to training after having made a recovery from injury.

“Now, it’s a new start, a restart because now expectations will be higher, the demands will definitely be higher,” Ten Hag said about the 18-year-old attacking player.

“He is on his way. He is a strong character and that’s why he’s there in the moment on this level and he did it by himself. Now more work is coming because the demands are higher, we expect more from him but it’s great he made it.”

