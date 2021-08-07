Man United News and Notes: Varane, Martial, Henderson, Lingard

Manchester United have certainly ended the preseason in style, thrashing Everton 4-0 today in their final friendly before the new Premier League season kicks off next weekend. The Red Devils will open the new season against Leeds United on August 14, exactly one week from today.
United got goals from four different contributors: Mason Greenwood, Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side cruised. Although it was just a friendly, those who were against Everton’s hiring of Rafa Benitez as manager earlier this summer, well they definitely have more evidence to back their assertions.
For United, today was all about getting some guys back into the squad, and easing them into the transition to the new upcoming campaign. Other guys are not there yet, and will need added time to be regular season ready. Let’s do the rundown.
Anthony Martial, out of commission with a knee injury for the past five months, was handed a starting assignment.
“Anthony has had a bad spell with injury,” Solskjaer said. “He’s been training well with us and players out for a while, they need more sharpness, need more work.
“He felt good after, no side effects and hopefully it’ll be the same when he comes back into training again.”
That’s really positive news for Martial, who has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.
Considering how that chatter has now gone quiet, and deadline day is just 24 days away now, it is likely he will stay put.
As will Jesse Lingard, who missed the match after testing positive for coronavirus. Obviously, this makes Lingard a doubt for the season opener against Leeds.
Speaking of covid-19, goalkeeper Dean Henderson is still struggling with the long term effects of the virus, and he had to miss out on Saturday.
“Dean was positive early on and then he’s negative in his testing but has not felt as energized or sharp as he has done,” Solskjaer said today. David de Gea started in goal, and although he provided some nervous moments, he did not concede.
Meanwhile the Raphael Varane addition is still not finalized and announced because the Frenchman is still in isolation, in accordance with pandemic protocols and cautionary guidelines.
He will conduct his medical with his new squad next week.
“The medical with Raphael has to be done,” Solskjaer said.
“He’s isolating at the moment. He had to wait for visas and unfortunately that took a few more days than expected but we’ve got to follow the protocols and the rules.”
The team’s other major signing this summer, Jadon Sancho, is set to join training next week. All in all, United fans have to feel pretty optimistic right now about the upcoming season.
