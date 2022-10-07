The Manchester United rebuilding project, under Erik ten Hag, is going to take time, period. That is obvious, given what has transpired this week, both at home and on the continent. The Dutchman, at his weekly news conference today, made a plea for patience as he tries to turn around the club. He admitted that Manchester City are where everyone else strives to be, ultimately, but claimed that United have also made real progress this season.

“It’s not something that you build or progress in a week or a month,” Ten Hag said. “It’s quite clear City is the standard in that. There are more teams, but I think we can deliver that, we have seen it against Liverpool and we have seen it against Arsenal but now we have to do it on a consistent basis.”

Manchester United at Everton FC FYIs

Kick off: 7pm GMT Sunday Oct 9

PL Position: Man United 12 pts, 6th Everton FC 10 pts, 11th

PL Form: Man United LWWWW Everton FC WWDDD

Result Probability: United 47% Draw 26% Everton FC 27%

“That is what we have to work for now. It will not come overnight, it will also take more than weeks, it will take months.”

United Team News

Central defender Raphael Varane could be available here after the French international missed out last night in Europa League action. Harry Maguire, however, is still absent after getting injured during the international break.

“Varane made progress and I hope he is available but I think it will be close,” Ten Hag said.

“From the other players, Harry Maguire not [available], then it’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Donny van de Beek, both not.”

So there you have it- two defenders will be missing, with a third also potentially out. Then you have another absence in midfield- everyone else is good to go for this one.

