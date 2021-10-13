United Early Team News vs Leicester: Varane, Maguire, Fred Cavani

International breaks are always dull, but this one has been especially boring. Little of news value has happened the past couple weeks, but the injury to Manchester United central defender Raphael Varane is certainly one major headline.
The Frenchman will be sidelined for maybe 4-6 weeks, possibly more, due to the groin muscular injury he suffered in the UEFA Nations League Final against Spain. This was announced yesterday, so let’s take a look at the other fitness/injury/availability issues.
Manchester United at Leicester City FYIs
Kickoff: Sat Oct 16, 3pm, King Power Stadium
PL Position: Manchester United 4th, 14 pts Leicester City 13th, 8pts
Form Guide: Manchester United DLWWW Leicester City DDLLW
Odds: Manchester United 23/20 Draw 11/4 Leicester City 8/3
In addition to Varane, team captain Harry Maguire is also out, potentially long term, so it appears the Red Devils will have to persist and endure without their top central defense pairing for awhile.
“I still haven’t trained yet with the squad, but I am getting better, I am progressing as I should be,” Maguire updated about his current status.
“It is obviously a frustrating injury for me to get, but I am progressing and I will be back on the pitch soon.”
Additionally, defensive midfielder Fred could miss out as his Brazil plays striker Edinson Cavani’s Uruguay at the very end of the week, and it seems highly unlikely that either could be back in time, and/or ready to play, given the quick turnaround, and time zone differences.
It really is crazy and beyond stupid that the international schedule works this way- where clubs have to be without certain players due to jetlag and/or commuting issues.
