Man United Injury Updates: Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane

Now this is what you call a Friday night news dump. This all came out well after the previews of this weekend’s matches, and the weekly Friday manager press conferences. Manchester United released a club statement, just a couple hours ago, on the status of their freshly injured first choice center back pairing.

It reads in part: “Lisandro Martinez has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after fracturing a metatarsal bone in his foot. However, the Argentinian defender is expected to make a full recovery in time to be ready for the start of next season.”

Yikes! The injury is now officially as bad as it looked, when it happened, last against Sevilla.

United blew a 2-0 lead, very very late in the match, and finished up 2-2, with the road leg of the Europa League quarterfinal tie yet to come. However, there were two losses suffered last night, to accompany the draw that felt like a loss.

Frenchman Raphael Varane, Martinez’s partner in central defense, is out for “a few weeks,” according to the statement.

With that timeline, Varane will be out until at least early May, or perhaps mid-May. This is the last thing United need right now, as leading scorer Marcus Rashford is also on the shelf for a prolonged period of time. There is good news though, as manager Erik ten Hag said at his presser today that both left back Luke Shaw and midfielder Scott McTominay could be in contention to feature on Sunday, when United make a trip to Nottingham Forest.

Shaw has the ability to slot in at center back, and United have used him in that role this season. That may prove to be a superior option over club captain Harry Maguire, who is consistently disaster class on the club level (but yet, somehow plays well for country, consistently).

And while Maguire could feature on Sunday, in the league, but he is suspended for next weekend’s FA Cup semifinal against Brighton & Hove Albion at Wembley Stadium. So Phil Jones time? OMG! Yikes!

The other starting center back, for the time being, will be Victor Lindelof.

