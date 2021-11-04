Manchester Derby Team News: Varane, Lindelof, Pogba, Laporte

November 3, 2021
Saturday brings the Manchester Derby, Old Trafford edition, a date that is always circled on the calendar. Over the recent years, City has obviously had a much more successful run of form than United, as they have won more silverware, and the trophies they have won are bigger.

Yet, during this span, this rivalry has been very close in the terms of the results. So much so that even the goal differential is very tight. Such is the nature of derby games.

Manchester Derby FYIs

Kickoff: Nov 6, 12:30pm, Old Trafford

Odds: United (+350) | City (-143) | Draw (+290)

Table Position: United 5th, 17pts    City 3rd, 20 pts

Team News for Both Sides

For City, Ferran Torres and Liam Delap remain out as long term injury absentees. Meanwhile Benjamin Mendy remains in prison having

For United, central defender Raphael Varane has suffered an injury set back against Atalanta and will be out for another month now. Considering he only lasted a match-and-a-half, maybe, just maybe, he came back too soon.

Meanwhile Paul Pogba will serve the second of his three match suspension here while center back Victor Lindelof is a doubt.

man united, man city kits

Prediction: United 2, City 1

For some reason, this really feels like yet another time when Solskjaer will get it done, do just enough, and that will help him keep his job, at least for another week or two.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGNSports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcastFollow him on Twitter and Instagram

