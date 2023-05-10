Man United Team News vs Wolves: Varane, Garnacho, McTominay

Simply put, Manchester United are going cold at the absolute wrong time. They are seriously in danger of bottling the top four. UCL qualification was right there in their hands- basically locked up.

However, Liverpool have now won six in a row to come right up to their heals and goalkeeper David de Gea just gave Sunday’s game away to West Ham United. The 2-0 lead against Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw hurt this side a lot too.

Manchester United vs Wolves FYIs

Kickoff: Sat May 13, 3pm GMT, Old Trafford, Wolverhampton, UK

Google Probability: Man United Win 70% Draw 18% Wolves Win 12%

PL Standings: Man United 4th 63pts Wolves 13th, 40 pts

PL Form: Man United LLWDW Wolves WLWLW

Right now, this team looks bereft of confidence as they can’t seem to score nor defend. No time to wallow in self-pity though as a home date with Wolverhampton Wanderers looms.

United Team News

Raphael Varane is still battling an ankle injury and he’s expected to miss out once again this weekend.

It is possible that we don’t see the Frenchman again until the FA Cup Final in June.

Far down the depth chart defender Phil Jones will also miss out here, as he’s still battling with a knee problem.

He hasn’t even trained under Erik ten Hag and it is very possible that he’s already played his last game with the club.

Scott McTominay remains a doubt due to an unspecified muscle injury that could prove to effectively end his season. Alejandro Garnacho was originally ruled out for the season after injuring his ankle in March, but he returned to first-team training earlier this month.

He made the bench against West Ham, but wasn’t called upon.

He could be in frame to feature off the bench here; especially given the issues that United have in attack right now.

