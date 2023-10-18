United Team News at Sheffield: Varane, Casemiro, Reguilon

When Manchester United visit Sheffield on Saturday, they will once again have serious fitness issues to contend with at the back. Raphael Varane sat out the 2-1 win over Brentford due to a “minor issue.”

He should be fine, but we probably won’t know until the Friday Erik ten Hag news conference if he’ll be fit to feature.

Manchester United at Sheffield United FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Oct. 21 8pm, Bramall Lane

United Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction Ticket Info/Overall Preview

MUFC Takeover Updates: Sir Jim Ratcliffe Sheik Jassim Glazers

10 Biggest MUFC Flops of Post Fergie Era: go here

Latest Man United Transfer Rumors: go here

Man United Team News

Ditto for Sergio Reguilon who has missed the last four games, with what has been labeled a minor, but also still unspecified injury. MUFC being ultra-stealth here with the injury information!

There is more transparency though with Lisandro Martinez, as he had a second surgery to repair his fractured metatarsal. He’s out until the calendar year of 2024.

And with Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the same category as Martinez, long-term injury absentees, the defensive injury crisis remains.

Then you have Casemiro, who exited Brazil’s draw with Venezuela due to an ankle injury. That provided a substantial injury scare, but he is probably fine, as he’s already been spotted back in training with his countrymen.

Overall, this MUST be a get right game for United. Ten Hag is under fire, rightly so, due to his rough start and they need to dull the Blades, quickly and convincingly. Sheffield is winless and with just only one point on the season.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories