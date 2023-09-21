Man United Team News at Burnley: Varane, Amrabat, Mount

When will some good news come across the pipe for Manchester United? Losers of three of their past four in the league and four out of five overall, they are really overdue for some better vibes. That could come in the form of convalescing duo Mason Mount and Raphael Varane.

The pair reportedly returned to training this week and if they pass the fitness test of Friday’s training session, could be in the squad to face Burnley on Saturday.

Burnley FC vs Manchester United FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Sept. 23, 8pm, Turf Moor, Burnley, UK

United Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Position, Form: Manchester United 13th, 6 pts, LLWLW Burnley 19th, 1 pt, DLLL

Google Result Probability: Manchester United 55% Draw 23% Burnley 22%

Rest of the Man United Team News

Varane is supposedly ahead of his schedule in returning while Mount is way behind. Or maybe none of these schedules actually meant anything to begin with. Elsewhere Sofyan Amrabat is reportedly finally close to being match fit enough to make his debut, on the heels of his summer loan signing from ACF Fiorentina.

Getting back to injury timetables, first choice left back Luke Shaw hasn’t featured since the week 2 loss to Spurs, and his muscular injury could keep him out for as long as…after the November international break!

It doesn’t get any better on the opposite flank, where Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who suffered a hamstring injury last week against Brighton, could be out a couple months, and maybe even more! Harry Maguire is supposedly injured (unspecified) too.

With all these injuries in defense, no wonder this team has conceded as least three goals in each if their last three contests.

Additionally, Jadon Sancho remains isolated and demoted, to his supposedly less than professional attitude. And Antony is suspended, due to the multiple allegations of physical assault against him.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories