We’re still waiting for Manchester United’s summer transfer window to wake up from its deep sleep and show some signs of activity. Here is the latest on two current transfer narratives regarding United targets; will either become the first player signed by Old Trafford this summer?
Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek has been long been linked with United, and this summer, with two years left on his current deal, the Netherlands international may be getting the opportunity to leave his homeland.
The 23-year-old was left out of the club’s friendly against Eintracht Frankfurt yesterday, inviting plenty of transfer speculation. ESPN reports that United are the current favorites to sign Van de Beek. It is worth mentioning however that Van de Beek did feature in in previous preseason action.
The young Dutchman has also been linked with FC Barcelona and Real Madrid.
Elsewhere, Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick confirmed in the post match press conference of the Champions League final that Thiago Alcantara is leaving the club.
Linked strongly with Liverpool this summer, it appears United are now in the mix and set to battle their arch-rivals in the race to acquire his signature.
According to the Sun, Bayern chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge expects to receive a bid for the £27 million-rated midfielder in “the next few days.”
The Daily Express also has a Sunday transfer column covering the 29-year-old playmaker, as they cite Norwegian journalist Fredrik A. N. Filtvedt, who claimed on Twitter: “I’m told that United – in addition to Van de Beek – are interested in Thiago.”
Liverpool however are said to be in pole position to sign the Spanish footballer, as he reportedly would prefer a move to Anfield.
Likewise Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is said to be a big admirer.
