United Look to Offload £35 Flop Donny van de Beek to Turkey

When Donny van de Beek arrived from Ajax in 2020, he was coming off a season in which he was actually nominated for the 2019 Ballon d’Or. He signed a five year deal (which still has two years left to run) at Manchester United, on a transfer fee worth an initial £35 million ($43m). Now he is so far down the depth chart, United will listen to any offers that come their way.

Van de Beek was very low on the pecking order to begin with, entering this summer transfer window, as last season ended early for him, due to a knee injury that he suffered in January.

Then the club acquired Mason Mount as their first summer signing.

United would add Sofyan Amrabat on deadline day, making DVDB even further surplus to requirements. A few days ago, he was left off the squad for the upcoming UEFA Champions League, meaning there is simply no place for him at all at Old Trafford. But the club can’t seem to find a suitor either.

Reputable reporter Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT that Real Sociedad were also among the holding midfielder’s admirers before the La Liga transfer deadline came and went. However, any potential move there collapsed; ditto for Lorient.

The Ligue 1 side was poised to acquire him on loan, on deadline day, but withdrew their interest due to the Dutchman’s attitude towards the club. Now, according to ESPN, United are scrambling to get him off the books, and get something, anything in return. Fenerbahce and Galatasary are both interested, but it’s a race against the clock to get it over the line.

The Turkish Super Lig transfer window closes a week from tomorrow. The Saudi Pro League deadline comes in a little over an hour, so Van de Beek won’t be heading there. Van de Beek wouldn’t be the first United outcast to move to Turkey this summer. Eric Bailly moved to Besiktas, while a Van de Beek transfer to Fenerbahce would see a reunion with Fred.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

