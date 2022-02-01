Man United Transfer News: Donny Van de Beek, Jesse Lingard

Happy January transfer window deadline day everyone! From a Manchester United standpoint, there were two players to watch to day- defensive midfielder Donny Van de Beek and attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard. The former was granted the exit that he wanted, while the latter was not.
Let’s start with the move that did happen, as Van De Beek, linked heavily with Crystal Palace, joined Everton for the rest of the season. Here is more on the Dutchman, who has barely played since moving over to United, from Ajax, a couple summers ago.
The club statement says that Van De Beek’s “professionalism and work ethic were recently praised by interim manager Ralf Rangnick, but the fierce competition for places in our midfield has limited his playing time.
“A decision was made to allow Donny to look for regular football elsewhere and, as such, the 24-year-old will spend the remainder of 2021/22 with Everton.”
He’s only made 50 appearances, but even that number is very misleading, as almost all of those appearances were off the bench, and resulted in only minimal minutes played.
Best of luck to him at Everton, who also nabbed Tottenham misfit Dele Alli today, and announced former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard as their new boss.
The Toffees will certainly be in a scrap to stay up this season. Now, on to Lingard, who really should have been moved in the summer. United lost the chance to cash in on him then, and again now, as the board wouldn’t let him leave while interim manager Ralf Rangnick would.
The report on Old Trafford blocking his move:
after both Newcastle and West Ham United submitted bids on deadline day, Lingard was informed by the club he would be staying at Old Trafford.
United sources insist they did not receive a suitable offer for the 29-year-old. They had asked Newcastle to pay a loan fee and a £12 million Premier League survival package.
Bummer, because West Ham was already shown to be a great fit for him, given the purple patch he went on during his loan move with the Hammers last season.
It really seemed like there were no opportunities for Lingard in attack, and it was no brainer to let him and cash in.
However, that may have changed in the United final third now this month. Two attacking players are now gone- Anthony Martial went on loan Sevilla and Mason Greenwood has been suspended indefinitely.
In regards to the latter, football is the least of his worries, given the despicable and atrocious things he has allegedly done.
Lingard may see a better chance for playing time yet, ahead of his exit from the club, which is almost certain to come in the summer time.
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind