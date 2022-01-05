Manchester United Transfer Talk: Van de Beek, Kamara, Neves

Manchester United are a total mess right now- that much is obvious. They’ll need to do some roster revamping this January transfer window, if they are to finish in the top four. So that means both incomings and outgoings, and with that idea in mind let’s take a look at the latest narratives circulating in the United rumor mill.
Holding midfielder Donny van de Beek, 24, is reportedly considering escape from the bench at Old Trafford this winter window.
The Dutchman, who moved over in the summer of 2020 from Ajax, “has reservations about the prospect of increased playing time after starting just one game since Rangnick’s arrival,” reports ESPN.
To quote the theme song from Dawson’s Creek, the television show that made actor James van de Beek famous: “I don’t wanna wait for our lives to be over
I want to know right now, what will it be?
I don’t wanna wait for our lives to be over
Will it be yes or will it be… sorry?”
Yes, those lyrics, written and sung by Paula Cole, pretty much summate the situation for Van de Beek, who is getting anxious about his lack of chances.
That’s completely natural, as DVDB has been barely utilized at all, despite United having paid 40 million GBP for him. What was the point of this substantial investment in the player then?
As this is an all-central midfield edition of Man United Transfer Talk, we look at two potential options for replacement, and of course the possibility of Paul Pogba leaving as well, means you could have another slot to possibly fill.
Enter Marseille’s Boubakar Kamara and/or Wolverhampton Wanderers Ruben Neves? That’s the narrative at NBC Sports Soccer, and in the case of Neves, it’s if you can’t beat ’em, join ’em.
Wolves just embarrassed United on Monday, beating them in their building for the first time since 1980.
This isn’t the first time that Neves has been linked with United, as his name came up in July transfer rumors as well. The Portugese is a fine passer and has chemistry with Cristiano Ronaldo, via the national team, so this might be a great fit.
As for Kamara, 22, he could present himself as a viable option in the middle of the park, someone to provide defensive prowess, a la Michael Carrick, who is no doubt a club legend.
