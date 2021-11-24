Man United Pursuing Valverde, After Pochettino Enquiry Fails

Who will become the next man to lead Manchester United in the dugout? Well, it looks like it will not be Mauricio Pochettino, this much we know. According to multiple reports, including Goal and ESPN UK, Paris Saint-Germain rejected United’s enquiry into their current manager.

We had seen earlier reports indicating that Pochettino himself was interested in the job, but PSG will not let him go at this time.

ESPN FC report that United “are open to appointing Pochettino now if a deal can be struck but intermediaries tasked with assessing the 49-year-old’s situation at PSG have reported back that the French side are, for now, unwilling to talk.”

Pochettino was definitely on the short list of United managerial candidates, right at the top actually, but the Valverde idea is certainly a bit surprising. Italian journalist and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano also confirmed that Poch is out of the running, and Valverde is in.

Other potential candidates for the gig include former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane and current Ajax manager Erik ten Hag. It is not clear, at this time, what the timeline is for getting the new manage in place.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was only let go this past Sunday, and Michael Carrick is in charge for now on an interim basis. Solskjaer exemplified class in the way that he exited.

Meanwhile Carrick led United to a 2-0 win over Villarreal in his first match last night. The win saw United through to the UEFA Champions League knockout round.

Up next is a blockbuster fixture against league leaders Chelsea on Sunday.

