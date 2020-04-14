Manchester United Transfer Talk: Upamecano, Jimenez

Manchester United, along with the rest of most global football, are off indefinitely, so let’s do some transfer talk instead. If there’s one thing that can survive a global pandemic, it’s transfer rumors. There are now multiple reports that the Premier League could return to action in June, and play matches behind closed doors.
That is of course contingent on how well England and Europe do in containment and mitigation of the coronavirus of course. Until then we only have transfer talk to do, and before we get started I encourage you to check out our all United transfer rumor starting XI and also our optimal United starting XI, with all transfer targets acquired and key players retained.
We commence today with the narrative of another transfer window Manchester derby for a central defender.
The two Manchester clubs battled in the transfer market for a center half last summer, with United breaking the bank to sign Leicester City’s Harry Maguire; on a world record transfer fee for a defender.
This transaction, the potential acquisition of Dayot Upamecano from RB Leipzig, would not be in that financial neighborhood though. It’s more around £52.5m (€60m), as that’s the number quoted by Sky Sports today.
Obviously, it’s a pretty impressive figure too, and why not? The 21-year-old France international is considered one of the biggest young and up-and-comers as he enters the final season of his contract.
Elsewhere, Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Raul Jimenz spoke on Instagram Live to Sin Cara about what his future holds. Heavily linked to United back in January (he’s also been linked to Arsenal as well), the Mexican international refuses to rule anything out about his future.
“If I stay here I’m happy. I don’t have any reason to move,” he said. “but you never close the door to anything. If it is good for me and for the club, if it is good for everyone, we will see what we can do.”
