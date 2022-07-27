United Finally Unveil Lisandro Martinez, 11 Days After Announcement

On July 16, Manchester United announced that they had signed Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez, and it wasn’t until a couple hours ago that we saw him wearing his new red shirt yet. Why the delay? Well, who really knows, but the wait was so long that it send some United fans into a frenzy online.

But hey, Lisandro Martinez, whether you doubt him due to his lack of height or not, is now officially part of the team, so let’s take a look at the statements and the videos from the club.

And ICYMI, we did a similar post about the Christian Eriksen unveil yesterday (read it here at this link). Erik ten Hag has previously pointed out just how competitive Lisandro Martinez is.

Lisandro Martinez said: “It’s an honour to join this great football club. I’ve worked so hard to get to this moment and, now that I’m here, I’m going to push myself even further.

“I’ve been lucky enough to be part of successful teams in my career and that’s what I want to continue at Manchester United. There will be a lot of work to get to that moment, but I firmly believe that, under this manager and coaches, and together with my new team-mates, we can do it.

? Feel the fire. ? @LisandrMartinez is ready to bring the heat to United.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 27, 2022

“I want to thank Ajax and their fans for all the support they gave me. I had an unbelievable time there but feel the moment is right to test myself in another environment. Now I am at the perfect club to do this.”

John Murtough, Manchester United football director, said: “Lisandro is an outstanding player who will bring further quality and experience to Erik [Ten Hag]’s squad.

“We are delighted that he has chosen to join Manchester United and we are looking forward to seeing him develop further and help the team achieve the success we are aiming for.”

What made this “unveil” a bit different is the selling club saying goodbye like this in style.

Take care of Licha, @ManUtd ? — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) July 27, 2022

Licha, We will miss you as a person & footballer. ??? @AFCAjax pic.twitter.com/v9t5hLCXqs — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) July 27, 2022

The Argentinian defender becomes United’s third signing of the summer, behind Eriksen and Tyrell Malacia. Maybe they’ll still get Frenkie de Jong, but no one really knows, in regards to that situation, at this point.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast, part of Edge of the Crowd Network. Follow him and the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories