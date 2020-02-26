Manchester United continue their European campaign tomorrow night by hosting Club Brugge, in the second leg of their round of 32 tie. They’ll do so without three players for certain: Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba and Lee Grant. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a couple fitness concerns beyond that triad of players as well.
Forward Mason Greenwood after limped off the weekend winner over Watford with a cramp shortly after scoring the Red Devils’ third goal against the Hornets. So he should be fine. Midfielder Scott McTominay, who missed two months of action due to injury, came on as a sub in the Sunday league fixture. Now could be his chance for starter minutes.
This would be a good match to ease him back into that role. Meanwhile defender Axel Tuanzebe, who has been out since mid-December, is back in training, continuing recovery from a thigh injury. He could be in contention for this one.
Manchester United at Club Brugge UEL Round of 32 Leg 2/2 FYIs (Aggregate 1-1)
February 27, 5:55 pm, Old Trafford
United starting XI prediction: go to this link
TV: BT Sport 2
Referee: Serdar Gozubuyuk
Prediction: Manchester United 3, Club Brugge 0
Brugge have never won an away match in England, losing 10 and drawing two. Don’t see that streak ending here. It’s also worth noting that United are unbeaten in their last 12 UEL home games.
