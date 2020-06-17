Man United Starting XI Prediction at Tottenham Hotspur

According to analysis of the Premier League run-in’s overall schedule strength for every team, United have it easiest of all. It looked at average opponent position in the table, with the Red Devils having the most accommodating of anybody.
It all restarts with a trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Friday night, which is likely one of the tougher matches MUFC have left on the slate. They are still slightly favored in this one. Get ready, as this will be the first time we’ve seen midfielders Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes playing together.
However, it is thought that Pogba will ease back into action, and this begin this match on the bench.
Can Pogba and Fernandes coalesce? They kind of bring the same thing to the table, so how will they get on and find complementary, instead of competing roles?
There is a ton of hype surrounding this storyline as the world will be watching.
United Starting XI Prediction (4-3-1-2)
Martial Rashford
Fernandes
Matic Fred McTominay
Shaw Maguire Lindelof Wan-Bissaka
De Gea
Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur FYIs
Kickoff: 8:15pm, Friday June 19, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
Restarted Season Previews: Tottenham United
Odds: Tottenham 13/8 United 6/4 Draw 5/2
Records: Tottenham 11-10-8 United 12-8-9
Form Guide: Tottenham LDLL United WWWD
Tottenham Starting XI Prediction: go to this link Team News for both sides: go to this link
Position in Premier League Table: Tottenham 41 points, 8th United 45 points, 5th
Prediction: United 2, Tottenham 1
United are undefeated since Bruno Fernandes made his Red Devils debut on Feb. 1 (their last defeat of any sort was actually to Burnley way back in mid-January). There really is no reason to believe that run will end here against their old friend Jose Mourinho.
