Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Sheffield United

June 22, 2020
Paul Pogba began the first United match of Project Restart on the bench, but he was singled out for praise by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Looking at the next one, when the Red Devils host Sheffield United in a match that will be key for both sides’ European hopes, we expect the Frenchman to crack the starting lineup.

We also anticipate Swedish centre back Victor Lindelof being fit in time for this crunch clash, one that should be advantageous for the home side. Dean Henderson is ineligible to face his parent club, so United should be able to score in this one, especially when they have Pogba and Bruno Fernandes in partnership on the pitch. Let’s take a look at who else could be joining them in the first team.

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Sheffield United (4-3-1-2)

Martial      Rashford

Fernandes

Pogba       Fred    McTominay

Shaw       Maguire     Lindelof      Wan-Bissaka

De Gea

Manchester United vs Sheffield United FYIs

Kickoff: 6pm, Wednesday June 24, Old Trafford, Manchester

Form Guide:   Sheffield  LDWWD    United  DWWWD

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Team news for both sides: go to this link

Position in Premier League Table:  Sheffield  44 points, 7th   United  46 points, 5th

sir alex old trafford man united

Prediction: United 2, Sheffield 0

United are still undefeated, 12 matches and counting, since Fernandes moved over late in the January transfer window. The last defeat suffered came to Burnley FC back in January. However, they need to start turning more draws into wins if they are to catch and surpass Chelsea. Fernandes saved the day against Spurs, but they’ll need more to turn a single point into three.

Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of "No, I Can't Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry," regularly contributes to WGN TV, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Now and SB Nation.

You can follow Banks, a former writer for Chicago Tribune.com, on Twitter and his cat on Instagram.

