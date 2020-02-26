Man United Starting XI Prediction vs Club Brugge (Europa League)

Manchester United have to be as leading a contender as any club to win the UEFA Europa League, but they badly need a result tomorrow night. Having gone to Club Brugge and only come away with a draw, they need to get a win on Thursday at Old Trafford.
One can expect manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to do some squad rotation for this one, but at the same time his first team could also be pretty strong. Anthony Martial has scored three goals in his last four Euro outings, having needed 26 games to score the same amount of goals previously. Given how the Frenchman has the hot foot, maybe he gets the call here?
It’s also worth noting how Angel Gomes, James Garner and Tahith Chong were unavailable for the first leg of this tie, so perhaps all three will see action somewhere, at some point, in this one.
Man United Starting XI Prediction vs Club Brugge UEL Round of 32 Leg 2/2 FYIs
Ighalo
Martial Fernandes Greenwood
McTominay Matic
Williams Lindelfo Bailly Dalot
Romero
Manchester United at Club Brugge UEL Round of 32 Leg 2/2 FYIs (Aggregate 1-1)
February 27, 5:55 pm, Old Trafford
United team news: go to this link
TV: BT Sport 2
Referee: Serdar Gozubuyuk
Prediction: Manchester United 3, Club Brugge 0
Brugge have never won an away match in England, losing 10 and drawing two. Don’t see that streak ending here. It’s also worth noting that United are unbeaten in their last 12 UEL home games.
