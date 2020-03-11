Man United Squad for UEL Fixture at LASK Linz Revealed

Manchester United traveled to Austria where they will take on LASK Linz in the UEFA Europa League round of 16 tomorrow night. The first of a two legged tie, it will be played behind closed doors due to coronavirus fears. Extreme concern for the spread of COVID19 has led to both MUFC and the PFA releasing statements today.
In terms of more football/on the pitch related matters, United’s travel squad apparently included a couple of noticeable first team omissions. Right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka and forward Anthony Martial were not spotted at the airport, so it’s safe to say they’re not making the trip.
Wan-Bissaka is a doubt due to a back injury, while Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba remain long term injury absentees. Martial has been battling minor injury issues here and there as of late. The team fitness situation means Odion Ighalo will almost certainly lead the line and most likely a first team assignment for Mason Greenwood as the Red Devils really have a shortage of fit forwards right now.
Both goalkeepers, David de Gea and Sergio Romero, made the trip, but one should obviously expect the latter to get the nod in between the sticks.
Manchester United at LASK Linz Europa League Round of 16 Leg 1/2 FYIs
United Starting XI Prediction:
United team news for this match:
Kickoff: 7:30 BST, March 12, Linzer Stadion
TV: BT Sport 2
Official: Artur Dias
Prediction: United 2, LASK Linz 0
