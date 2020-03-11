Man United Team News at LASK Linz (UEL): Wan-Bissaka, James

As Manchester United visit LASK Linz on Thursday night for the first of the two-legged UEFA Europa League round of 16 tie, the lead story is obvious: COVID-19.
The spread of the coronavirus, coupled with fears it could get worse before it gets better, is wreaking havoc on European football right now. We’re seeing more situations, such as in this game, where the match will be played behind closed doors. And in some cases, we’re seeing cancellations. Tomorrow’s already once rescheduled Premier League fixture, Arsenal at Manchester City, is being called off due to coronavirus concerns.
Evangelos Marinakis, who owns both Notingham Forest and Olympiacos, has tested positive for coronavirus. He recently came into contact with the Arsenal team, who have now entered self-isolation.
So this match is part of a larger trend continent wise, off the pitch. On the pitch let’s take a look at who may not be available for selection. We’ll start with LASK Linz, who won’t be able to call upon the services of centre-back Philipp Wiesinger, who has picked up two yellow cards.
They also have several injured players, including first teamers Thomas Goiginger, Marvin Potzmann and Husein Balic on the treatment table.
Flipping over to United, who have become a totally different team with the addition of Bruno Fernandes, right back supreme Aaron Wan-Bissaka is a doubt due to a back injury, while winger Daniel James suffered a knock over the weekend. Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba remain long term injury absentees.
Manchester United at LASK Linz Europa League Round of 16 Leg 1/2 FYIs
United Starting XI Prediction: go to this link
Kickoff: 7:30 BST, March 12, Linzer Stadion
TV: BT Sport 2
Official: Artur Dias
Prediction: United 2, LASK Linz 0
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this link.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind