Man United at LASK Linz Will Have No Fans Due to Coronavirus Fears

The spread of the coronavirus, coupled with fears it could get worse have led to strong European football match modifications, and in some cases, cancellations. Manchester United will visit LASK Linz on Thursday night for the first of the two legged UEFA Europa League tie.
The match, arguably the biggest in LASK history, will be played in empty stadium due to the threat and fear surrounding COVID19. The Austrian Bundesliga released the following statement:
“LASK announces that the home game against Man United must take place without spectators. The association will provide further information after publication of the relevant decree.”
Austrian Bundesliga Chairman Christian Ebenbauer added:
“Of course we all prefer to watch atmospheric games with many spectators, but we are experiencing an exceptional situation across the country. We fully trust the experts responsible and of course implement the measures to protect the population. Like other organisers, these measures are associated with massive organisational and financial challenges for us and our clubs.”
The Austrian federal government has banned events that host more than 500 people. In Italy, the country outside of China his hardest by this virus, the entire nation is on lock down. All football at every level is currently suspended. Elsewhere, tonight’s Borussia Dortmund at Paris Saint-Germain Champions League fixture will be played in front of zero fans due to coronavirus precautions.
Additionally, the owners of both Olympiacos and Nottingham Forest football clubs have confirmed that they have contracted the virus.
