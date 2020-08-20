Manchester United to Open at Burnley, Have Tough Run-in

The Premier League has released the new fixture list for the 2020-21 season! Manchester United will open on the road at Burnley, but they won’t be playing on the opening weekend, due to their involvement in the later rounds of the UEFA Europa League.
United, as well as their neighbors City, will be rescheduled and stage their opening matches in midweek between PL opening weekend and week two. These two dates will be finalized and announced at a later date.
United get to ease into the season, with a less than challenging first month (the other two opponents are Brighton and Hove Albion and Crystal Palace), but October sees the difficulty level rise significantly. The run-in will be difficult as well, as the final six sees them traveling to Wolverhampton Wanderers, and facing home games against Liverpool and Leicester City.
The first Manchester derby of the season will take place at Old Trafford on December 12 while the Red Devils will host arch-rivals Liverpool on May 1. The reverse fixtures take place on January 16 for the Reds and March 6 versus the Cityzens.
United finished third this past season, their second highest position in any season of the post Sir Alex Ferguson era.
Still the gap between United and second place City was massive, and the space between them and champions Liverpool was even more vast. For the whole Manchester United Premier League schedule go here. For the whole league fixture list go to this link.
