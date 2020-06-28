Man United at Brighton Team News: Tuanzebe, Webster, Izquierdo

It took extra time, but Manchester United powered their way through to the FA Cup semifinals yesterday with a 2-1 win over Norwich City at Carrow Road. Captain Harry Maguire provided the game-winning goal and MUFC stayed undefeated since the January acquisition of Bruno Fernandes.
Up next is a return to league play and another road fixture, this time at Brighton & Hove Albion. Let’s preview the Red Devils vs. Seagulls match-up.
Team News
Other than defender Axel Tuanzebe, United are at full fitness. The only real availability concern, going forward here, surrounds disciplinary issues. Both Maguire and Dan James are one yellow card away from getting hit with a suspension.
On the flip side, the Seagulls come into this game six points solid into safety, but falling into the drop zone is still a potential threat.
They’re a hard luck side when you consider they sit 15th despite a goal differential of -7 (34-41). Long-term absentee and winger Jose Izquierdo (knee) remains out while central defender Adam Webster is a doubt due to the hamstring injury he sustained against Leicester City.
Manchester United at Brighton & Hove Albion FYIs
Kickoff: June 30, 8:15 pm, AMEX Stadium
United Starting XI Prediction: go to this link
TV Channel/Live Stream: Sky Sports (UK) FuboTV (US)
Referee: Andre Marriner
Form Guide: Brighton DWDLD United WWDWW
Position: United 6th, 49 points Brighton 15th, 33 points
Records: United 13-10-8 Brighton 7-12-12
Odds: United win 3/4 Draw 5/2 Brighton win 4/1
Prediction: United 2, Brighton 1
We can’t help but talk about the potential and possibilities of what United could someday be when they have both Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba on the same page clicking at the same time. They’ll need this to happen, and now (plus some luck and help from other teams) in order to somehow leap into the top four.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly contributes to WGN TV, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Now and SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for Chicago Tribune.com, on Twitter and his cat on Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind