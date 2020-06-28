Manchester United at Brighton Starting XI Predictions

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted this past week that seeing Liverpool clinch the title hurt a little bit. Perhaps it will provide the motivation necessary for the club to push ahead this summer, make some additions and join the title race next year.
For now, the goal is to try and finish third in the table, but even that seems to be slipping away. However, in 2020-21, things could get really interesting between Liverpool, Manchester City, a beefed up, reinforced Chelsea, plus a United side with Bruno Fernandes on board for an entire season.
That’s more big picture though. For now, the short term focus is on a trip to Brighton & Hove Albion for a midweek evening Premier League fixture.
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Pogba, McTominay; James, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial.
Brighton & Hove Albion Starting XI Prediction: Ryan; Laptey, Duffy, Dunk, Burn; Propper, Bissouma, Mooy, Gross, Trossard, Maupay.
Manchester United at Brighton & Hove Albion FYIs
Kickoff: June 30, 8:15 pm, AMEX Stadium
Team News for both sides: go to this link
TV Channel/Live Stream: Sky Sports (UK) FuboTV (US)
Referee: Andre Marriner
Form Guide: Brighton DWDLD United WWDWW
Position: United 6th, 49 points Brighton 15th, 33 points
Records: United 13-10-8 Brighton 7-12-12
Odds: United win 3/4 Draw 5/2 Brighton win 4/1
Prediction: United 2, Brighton 1
Can Fernandes and Paul Pogba be on the pitch at the same time? Assistant Coach Michael Carrick rejects the concept of anyone asking the question.
However, it’s a legitimate query, and the answer probably holds the key to United being all that they can be. Absolutely the Red Devils need to take the trifecta, not settle for the single point this time away from Old Trafford.
