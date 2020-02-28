Man United Avoid Wolves, Draw Lask in Europa League Round of 16

Manchester United took care of business, in a big way, by routing Club Brugge last night and thus booked their place in the UEFA Europa League round of 16. Arsenal fell to Olympiacos on away goal tie-breaker differential, so United are definitely the undisputed favorite in the tournament now.
Wolverhampton Wanderers, a real thorn in the side of the Red Devils lately, join United as English clubs still alive in the competition. If they meet, it won’t be until a later round though as United have drawn LASK and Wolves will face Olympiacos. Full draw is below
United have drawn Austrian club LASK as their opponents for the round of 16 in Europa. Thank god it wasn't Wolves lol…
Europa League Round of 16 Draw
Istanbul Basaksehir v FC Copenhagen
Olympiakos v Wolves
Rangers v Bayer Leverkusen
Wolfsburg v Shakhtar Donetsk
Inter Milan v Getafe
Sevilla v AS Roma
Frankfurt or Salzburg v FC Basel
LASK Linz v Man United
Ties to be played March 12 and 19
Manchester United won the UEL trophy, for the first and only time in their club’s illustrious history, in 2017 in Stockholm.
