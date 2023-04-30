Manchester United and Arsenal, for the first time ever, will play each other in the United States of America this summer. The preseason friendly, which will kick off on July 22 at MetLife Stadium, just outside of New York City, was announced yesterday.

This will mark the first time in five years that United have played in America, and the first time they’ll play in New York in 12.

“The competitive matches over the years between Arsenal and Manchester United have been some of the most memorable encounters ever in world football,” said Edu, Arsenal Sporting Director.

“Bringing this historic matchup to New York in July is a unique opportunity for supporters in the U.S. to witness a high-quality match in a great stadium.”

In addition to this match, at the home of the New York Giants and Jets, Arsenal will take on United legend Wayne Rooney, currently the manager of the D.C. MLS franchise, when he leads the MLS All-Stars against the Gunners.

“Manchester United versus Arsenal is one the most famous and anticipated fixtures in the English football calendar and supporters from both clubs understand how big the rivalry between the two sides is,” said Manchester United’s Football Director, John Murtough.

“It’s great to be able to bring this match to New York and play in front of what I am sure will be a sell-out crowd.”

Indeed this match should draw a huge crowd, as both clubs have a massive following in the U.S. And summer tours like this, especially so in America, are always a huge cash cow to the world’s biggest football clubs.

They arrive during a very slow period in the U.S. sports calendar, and thus they can easily command more attention.

It’s a win-win-win for all involved and this match should be no different.

