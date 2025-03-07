Arsenal at Man United Team News: Manuel Ugarte, Harry Maguire

Only two real developments to cover, in terms of team news, when it comes to Sunday’s Arsenal at Manchester United clash. Both are on the Red Devils side, and they’re in central defense- Manuel Ugarte and Harry Maguire.

Both missed out of the score draw with Real Sociedad, in the UEFA Europa League round of 16, earlier tonight.

“Small thing,” United manager Ruben Amorim responded when asked about the severity of the injuries to Ugarte and Maguire.

“So, we are being careful with them because, in this moment, we cannot allow us to lose more players for a long time.”

So the absence was just precautionary with Ugarte and Maguire, and they should both be available here.

Otherwise the situation remains the same with Patrick Dorgu suspended and the eight United long-term injury absentees (Luke Shaw, Altay Bayindir, Mason Mount, Amad Diallo, Lisandro Martinez, Kobbie Mainoo, Jonny Evans and Tobias Collyer) remaining out of commission.

Shifting gears to Arsenal, there are no changes. The same five players (Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus and Takehiro Tomiyasu) remain sidelined.

