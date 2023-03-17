United Get Sevilla in UEL Quarters, Could Face Mourinho in Final

Up until last month’s EFL Cup triumph, the last time that Manchester United had own a trophy of any sort, it was the 2016-17 UEFA Europa League final.

Their manager at the time was current AS Roma boss Jose Mourinho. With the UEL draw today, everything sets for a potential scenario that would see Mourinho face United. Indeed this bracket is pure March Madness! Full quarterfinal and semifinal draws are below:

UEFA Europa League Quarterfinal Draw

Manchester United (England) vs. Sevilla (Spain)

Juventus (Italy) vs. Sporting CP (Portugal)

Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) vs. Union SG (Belgium)

Feyenoord (Netherlands) vs. AS Roma (Italy)

UEFA Europa League Semifinal Draw

Juventus/Sporting CP vs. Manchester United/Sevilla

Feyenoord/AS Roma vs. Bayer Leverkusen/Union SG

Of course, both United and Roma would have to win two more rounds until we get there, but don’t you just love the “narratives” potential at work here?

You know Mourinho will take this competition very seriously.

United face a very tough task in the next round, as Sevilla knocked them out in the 2020 semifinals, and would then go on to win the competition.

In addition to the Europa League, and the EFL Cup which is already in the bag, United are also in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup, taking on Fulham on Sunday. Information for that is below.

Man United vs Fulham FA Cup Quarterfinals FYIs

Kickoff: Sun, March 19, 4:30pm Old Trafford

Man United Team News: go here

United Starting XI Prediction: go here

