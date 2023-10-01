We’re getting towards midseason, and we’re still waiting for this Manchester United team to finally get it together. Maybe it happens against Galatasaray, because it can’t get any worse at this point. United are now officially off to their worst ever start in the Premier League era.

Can they rebound in continental competition?

Manchester United vs Galatasaray FYIs

Kickoff: Tue. Oct. 3, 8 pm, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

Competition: UEFA Champions League Group A

United Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction Ticket Info/Match Prediction

Fun Fact: none, not right now, if you’re a Manchester United fan.

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: Galatasaray 13% Draw 19% Manchester United 69%

Group Standings, Form: Galatasaray 3rd, 1 pt, D Manchester United 4th, 0 pts, L

There is nowhere to go but up.

Yesterday’s result, a 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace in the Premier League, now marks the first time they’ve fallen in back to back home league games since 2021. Here is what we think the winning hand to play could be.

Man United Starting XI Prediction vs Galatasaray (Champions League)

Andre Onana; Sofyan Amrabat; Victor Lindelof, Raphael Varane, Diogo Dalot; Casemiro, Mason Mount; Facundo Pellistri; Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Rasmus Hojlund.

Prediction: Man United 2, Galatasaray 0

This is a proverbial get right game, and Galatasaray are the right opponent for that.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

