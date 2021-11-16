Man United UCL Match at Villareal Declared a High Security Risk

When Manchester United travel to Villarreal next Tuesday night, to partake in UEFA Champions League group stage matchday 5/6, an off-the-pitch storyline will overshadow the on-the-pitch narratives.
Spain’s Interior Ministry, most specifically the anti-violence commission, declared this match a high risk of physical danger for those who will be in attendance next week. The statement stopped short of providing specific reasons for the designation, most likely for security reasons.
“The State Commission against violence, racism, xenophobia and intolerance in sport has declared the Champions League match between Villarreal and Manchester United on Nov. 23 as high risk,” the statement reads.
This is all something to consider, should be among those traveling to Espana for the match. United, who won the reverse fixture 2-1 on Sept. 29, have an allotment of 2,000 tickets for the game at El Madrigal. This is a matchup that could see the winner punch their ticket to the knockout round.
Both teams have 7 points thus far from group play, with United sitting atop the group on tie-breakers.
Villarreal currently sit second. Hooliganism has long been the ugliest side of the beautiful game, and it would appear, given the statement and declaration above that the country is expecting a high potential for some violent hooligans to be at this match.
So please take heed and protect yourself!
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind