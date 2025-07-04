Tyrell Malacia Reportedly Wants Out of Manchester United

While this summer transfer window has seen some action and excitement here and there…some periods have just been moribund. We know that there will be an inevitable Manchester United clear out this summer, but none of it has even begun yet. That’s a shame because the start of training camp is right around the corner. We have known, for quite some time already, four players who badly want to leave United, with the club’s feeling quite mutual: Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho. Now you can add Tyrell Malacia to that list.

In other words, United now have five players that they absolutely must move on between now and September.

🚨 BREAKING: Marcus Rashford, Antony, Alejandro Garnacho, Tyrell Malacia, Jadon Sancho have all informed Manchester United they wish to leave. Man Utd have delayed their return date until later in July to allow them time to explore solutions further. pic.twitter.com/irnGOPhc8E — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 4, 2025

Malacia is an interesting one, but certainly not unexpected. The very first signing under then manager Erik ten Hag, United paid Feyenoord an initial fee of €15 million (£13 million), with an extra €2 million (£1.7 million) in add-ons, exactly three years ago today. But he suffered a serious knee injury that ultimately kept him out of action for a year and a half.

And he spent the back half of last season out on loan at PSV Eindhoven. Malacia has really made no impact at United so far, and if you forgot that he was still on the team, well, you wouldn’t be alone.

Once Ten Hag was sacked, well, the writing was simply on the wall. The Dutch left back’s exit then became inevitable. Best for all involved the 25-year-old move on.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories