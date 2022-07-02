Tyrell Malacia Becomes Man United’s First Signing of the Summer

Welcome to the summer transfer window Manchester United. It took you forever to finally show up in 2022, but hey, better late than never. It is indeed “here we go” time.
And welcome to Old Trafford Tyrell Malacia. He now becomes the first signing of the Erik ten Hag era. The 22-year-old left back is on his way to Manchester, with a pen-holding/contract/holding a shirt photo-op and official announcement expected shortly.
Tyrell Malacia to Manchester United, here we go! Agreement reached on personal terms, waiting to sign the contracts soon for €15m plus €2m add-ons to Feyenoord. Malacia will be first signing of ten Hag era. ?? #MUFC
OL deal hijacked, as revealed on Tuesday – now confirmed. pic.twitter.com/ZKHtg62C7B
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 1, 2022
The smart money was on a dutchman being United’s first signing of the summer, but this wasn’t the one we expected. We’re obviously referring to Frenkie de Jong, who may come into the fold within a couple/few days, as a breakthrough has been reached on his transfer fee amount. It is looking more and more like Ten Hag’s makeover of United will have a distinctively Dutch feel.
Which was to be somewhat expected, as he’ll no doubt tap into his Ajax pipeline, and Netherlands national team connections. Antony could be the next to come over after De Jong.
HERE WE GO ?
WELCOME TO MANCHESTER UNITED ??#MUFC pic.twitter.com/hq0xzVfl0L
— Manutd.indo (@Manutdindo8) July 1, 2022
Another interesting angle to this move- what happens to Luke Shaw? Is he still first choice? Obviously Alex Telles is on his way out now. More on Tyrell Malacia at this link.
