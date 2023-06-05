Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has publicly called for backing from his bosses this summer transfer window. He has also said that he’s already communicated his transfer plans/strategy to his bosses at Old Trafford.

So where exactly do United need to go shopping this summer? Let’s look at their three biggest positions of need.

Striker

No doubt, the biggest need at the very top of the list is a true goal-scoring center forward. This would put the team’s leading scorer, Marcus Rashford, permanently over to the left wing/underneath the line leading man, which is exactly where he belongs. That’s why the narratives are dumb and don’t make sense- he plays the exact same position.

While finally getting rid of Cristiano Ronaldo was addition by subtraction, his holding out/subsequent failure to attract a new club really screwed this team over at this position.

They never replaced Ronaldo, and when they tried, with Wout Weghorst, it was an abysmal flop. In no reasonable universe should a player like Weghorst wear a United shirt.

Between the Sticks

They never need a true No. 2, and potentially a new No. 1 depending on what happens with David de Gea’s contract situation. De Gea did win the Golden Glove, but despite all those clean sheets, his numerous howlers this season were very costly.

And beyond all that, the club has just continued to kick the can down the road when it comes to finding his long term successor. We’ll see what happens with Dean Henderson this summer, but it doesn’t look like he’s the guy.

They could pursue Diogo Costa or David Raya as the answer.

The Middle of the Park

Last year this was the top of the list position of need, and the process began with the most tedious transfer saga of all-time Frenkie de Jong. And of course it never happened, as he never really wanted to come.

After cycling through some other potential options, they landed on Casemiro, and it worked out beautifully.

But he needs a better backup and/or partner to play alongside him.

More than that, an attacking midfielder would certainly help. A true box-to-box guy to complement Bruno Fernandes would be key. They have enough wingers, but not enough attacking mids.

