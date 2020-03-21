Man United Transfer Talk: Pogba, Kumbulla, Ighalo

Manchester United, along with the rest of most global football, are off indefinitely, so let’s do some transfer talk instead. If there’s one thing that can survive a global pandemic, it’s transfer rumors. In fact, the rumor mill can probably survive any type of apocalytpic event.
Today, we’ll even publish two sets of MUFC transfer talk items today, go here for the second one. We get things started with who else? Paul Pogba! Depending on the day or the hour or the outlet he really wants to leave/stay….who knows. We have been saying for awhile now that it’s best for all involved he move on once the summer transfer window opens up again.
Apparently, it’s what some within the United dressing room believe as well, according to a report in The Athletic. The Frenchman has been linked with a return to his old club Juventus, and the rumor mill churned some more when he donned a Juve jersey in a recent Instagram post. However, he did so only as a show of solidarity to Blaise Matuidi, who has tested positive for coronavirus.
Elsewhere, the past year has seen United really do a tremendous job in upgrading the position that’s been their biggest problem area for a long time- centre back. They’ve spent world record amounts to upgrade central defense, so their reported interest, to the tune of €30m (£27m), in Marash Kumbulla seems perplexing.
Corriere di Verona, translated via Sport Witness, claims United (Watford and Everton) too are interested in the 20-year-old. Old Trafford Faithful has more on the Albanian international, who currently plies his trade with Serie A club Hellas Verona.
Finally, on loan striker Odion Ighalo has done more than enough to earn a permanent place at Old Trafford once his contract expires, and he’s willing to take a big pay cut in order to make that happen. However, now is that the time for that, he says.
Ighalo gave a very special message about the current crisis in the world, urging football fans to have perspective. He also said to talk of other things right now, of matters not related to the pandemic, would be terribly insensitive and selfish.
